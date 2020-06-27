24 Desert Willow

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the highly sought after Columbus Grove community of Irvine. Travertine floors, neutral paint colors, upgraded lighting and large windows show light & bright. Spacious living room w/crown molding, beautiful window treatments and attached formal dining room with glass hanging light pendants. Upgraded kitchen has granite counters w/full back-splash, stainless steel GE Monogram and Bosch appliances, large center island w/bar seating, lots of cabinetry for storage and sliding doors to the private courtyard driveway. The spacious family room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features large baseboards, plantation shutters, built-in cabinetry and gas fireplace. Upstairs large master suite w/ gas fireplace, walk-in closet, ample master bathroom with his and her sinks, 3 additional bedrooms, one w/its own bathroom, the others with jack-n-jill, and an over-sized laundry room. Relaxing spacious backyard w/brick patio pavers, custom outdoor fireplace, open grass area and wood patio cover. Additional features include an attached three-car tandem garage w/ extra built-in cabinets a charming brick paver driveway. Enjoy the resort-like amenities and award-winning schools Irvine has to offer with association pools and spas, clubhouse, multiple parks, tot lot, basketball court, parks, BBQs, fireplaces and more. A-Must-See!!