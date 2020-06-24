All apartments in Irvine
2322 Scholarship

2322 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Come explore all the luxury amenities the upscale Avenue One Community has to offer. Located on the third floor, this 2-bedroom & 2-bath condo features natural granite slab countertops and Euro-style cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms. Crown moldings, and dual glazed energy efficient windows throughout. Large viewing balcony off of the living room. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and a nice-sized closet. On its opposite wing from the master bedroom are the hallway bathroom and the secondary bedroom with direct access to the balcony. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided for your use in a roomy laundry area adjacent to the kitchen. Wonderful amenities include Olympic sized pool, BBQ areas, fitness room, basketball court, and a state-of-the-art club house equipped with full kitchen, lounge and TV for your fitness and wellness. This is truly a most affordable urban living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Scholarship have any available units?
2322 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2322 Scholarship have?
Some of 2322 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2322 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 2322 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2322 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 2322 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 2322 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
