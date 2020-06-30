All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

230 Bishop Landing

230 Bishop Lndg · No Longer Available
Location

230 Bishop Lndg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Avalon Plan 3, located in the highly desirable community of Eastwood Village. This end unit is generously upgraded and in pristine condition. Open floor plan concept with a large Great Room and bonus tech center. Large sliding glass door with 16' Hunter Douglas Luminette Vertical Privacy Sheer blinds open to an inviting balcony. Kitchen includes a stainless steel appliance package, white cabinets, and Caesar stone countertops with full mosaic tile backsplash. Rich wood flooring, plantation shutters, designer paint, ceiling fans, and premium plush carpet throughout. Master bedroom with coffered ceiling and sizeable walk in closet. In addition, bathrooms with upgraded shower fixtures and designer tiles in shower/backsplash. Spacious garage with epoxy flooring, overhead safe rack and cabinets for extra storage. Residents are within walking distance to great amenities like multiple parks, pools, tennis court, and Irvine Distinguished Schools. Centrally located with easy access to Jeffrey Open Space trails, freeways, and plazas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Bishop Landing have any available units?
230 Bishop Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 230 Bishop Landing have?
Some of 230 Bishop Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Bishop Landing currently offering any rent specials?
230 Bishop Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Bishop Landing pet-friendly?
No, 230 Bishop Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 230 Bishop Landing offer parking?
Yes, 230 Bishop Landing offers parking.
Does 230 Bishop Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Bishop Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Bishop Landing have a pool?
Yes, 230 Bishop Landing has a pool.
Does 230 Bishop Landing have accessible units?
No, 230 Bishop Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Bishop Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Bishop Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Bishop Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Bishop Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

