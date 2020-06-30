230 Bishop Landing

Amenities

Beautiful Avalon Plan 3, located in the highly desirable community of Eastwood Village. This end unit is generously upgraded and in pristine condition. Open floor plan concept with a large Great Room and bonus tech center. Large sliding glass door with 16' Hunter Douglas Luminette Vertical Privacy Sheer blinds open to an inviting balcony. Kitchen includes a stainless steel appliance package, white cabinets, and Caesar stone countertops with full mosaic tile backsplash. Rich wood flooring, plantation shutters, designer paint, ceiling fans, and premium plush carpet throughout. Master bedroom with coffered ceiling and sizeable walk in closet. In addition, bathrooms with upgraded shower fixtures and designer tiles in shower/backsplash. Spacious garage with epoxy flooring, overhead safe rack and cabinets for extra storage. Residents are within walking distance to great amenities like multiple parks, pools, tennis court, and Irvine Distinguished Schools. Centrally located with easy access to Jeffrey Open Space trails, freeways, and plazas.