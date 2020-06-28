All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

23 Shaman

23 Shaman · No Longer Available
Location

23 Shaman, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Former Model Home presented by Pardee Homes and situated on a Single-Loaded Cul-de-Sac Street LOT PREMIUM with a 3-Car Garage. This home features Santa Barbara style architecture, courtyard entrance with an exterior casita, rotunda style entry, huge great room, and a very unique kids sleeping porch. Interior amenities include Natural Stone floors, circular stairway with wood treads and iron balusters, wood beamed ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, designer backsplashes, upgraded Shaker style maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. Community with 19 Parks, Full Court Basketball, Jr. Olympic Pool, and Tennis Courts! Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Woodbury Shopping Center, and Nearby Freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Shaman have any available units?
23 Shaman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Shaman have?
Some of 23 Shaman's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Shaman currently offering any rent specials?
23 Shaman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Shaman pet-friendly?
No, 23 Shaman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Shaman offer parking?
Yes, 23 Shaman offers parking.
Does 23 Shaman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Shaman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Shaman have a pool?
Yes, 23 Shaman has a pool.
Does 23 Shaman have accessible units?
No, 23 Shaman does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Shaman have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Shaman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Shaman have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Shaman does not have units with air conditioning.
