Amenities

Former Model Home presented by Pardee Homes and situated on a Single-Loaded Cul-de-Sac Street LOT PREMIUM with a 3-Car Garage. This home features Santa Barbara style architecture, courtyard entrance with an exterior casita, rotunda style entry, huge great room, and a very unique kids sleeping porch. Interior amenities include Natural Stone floors, circular stairway with wood treads and iron balusters, wood beamed ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, designer backsplashes, upgraded Shaker style maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. Community with 19 Parks, Full Court Basketball, Jr. Olympic Pool, and Tennis Courts! Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Woodbury Shopping Center, and Nearby Freeways!