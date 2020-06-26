228 Tuberose

Amenities

What a location for this detached home, in the prestigious community of Quail Hill. Being an end detached unit,there is a large enclosed private yard with lots of tall trees and the house faces acres of open land! No space wasted in this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Home shows light and bright with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Granite Kitchen counter tops with rerfigerator included, wood flooring downstairs. Newer plush carpets upstairs. All bedrooms with closet organizers! Upstairs Laundry room with washer/ dryer included. Direct access two car garage with ample storage space. Close proximity to award winning Irvine schools, attend the much desired University High ! Enjoy assoc amenities including pools, parks, gym! Easy access to freeway 405 and the Irvine Spectrum with fine dining restaurants. Call Rama 949 463 6585 for an appt