Brand new construction and Never move -in in Irvine Business Complex. beautiful 2 bedrooms 2.5bathroom built in 2020 has everything you are looking for. Kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful Quartz counter tops. 2 car garage provides spacious storage and electric car charger hookup. A few steps to community pool and BBQ. close to everything , 10 min drive to UCI, 10 min drive to The district and South Coast Plaza.This is a gate community very safe.