22 Blue Heron.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

22 Blue Heron

22 Blue Heron · No Longer Available
Location

22 Blue Heron, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Private Guest House, Casita, part of a large Estate, in quiet exclusive Shady Canyon community is available for long-term or short-term (monthly) lease. One bedroom master suite with separate fam-room w/open kitchen, and French doors opening to private patio for quiet relaxation among surrounding gardens and citrus trees. Includes separate entry, as well as private garage and additional storage space and watch-tower. All utilities, gas, water, electrical, internet are included in the price of the lease. Appropriate for a one single person only. Access to Community tennis, pool, spa, as well as nature trails in Shady Canyons private, high-end gated community.
The rental fee is $3,500 per month for the months of June, July, August and September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 22 Blue Heron have any available units?
22 Blue Heron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Blue Heron have?
Some of 22 Blue Heron's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Blue Heron currently offering any rent specials?
22 Blue Heron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Blue Heron pet-friendly?
No, 22 Blue Heron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Blue Heron offer parking?
Yes, 22 Blue Heron offers parking.
Does 22 Blue Heron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Blue Heron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Blue Heron have a pool?
Yes, 22 Blue Heron has a pool.
Does 22 Blue Heron have accessible units?
No, 22 Blue Heron does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Blue Heron have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Blue Heron does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Blue Heron have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Blue Heron does not have units with air conditioning.

