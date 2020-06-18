22 Blue Heron.

Amenities

Private Guest House, Casita, part of a large Estate, in quiet exclusive Shady Canyon community is available for long-term or short-term (monthly) lease. One bedroom master suite with separate fam-room w/open kitchen, and French doors opening to private patio for quiet relaxation among surrounding gardens and citrus trees. Includes separate entry, as well as private garage and additional storage space and watch-tower. All utilities, gas, water, electrical, internet are included in the price of the lease. Appropriate for a one single person only. Access to Community tennis, pool, spa, as well as nature trails in Shady Canyons private, high-end gated community.

The rental fee is $3,500 per month for the months of June, July, August and September.