2164 WATERMARKE Place

Gorgeous and spacious Embassy model two bedroom condo situated at a ground floor inside location with view of the meditation rose garden. Brand new interior paint, brand new window blinds, this private retreat has everything from upgraded flooring, electronic entry door keypad, granite counter top, recess lighting, crown molding to refrigerator, washer and dryer for your convenience. Take advantage of all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!