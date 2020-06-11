All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:13 AM

2164 WATERMARKE Place

2164 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2164 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous and spacious Embassy model two bedroom condo situated at a ground floor inside location with view of the meditation rose garden. Brand new interior paint, brand new window blinds, this private retreat has everything from upgraded flooring, electronic entry door keypad, granite counter top, recess lighting, crown molding to refrigerator, washer and dryer for your convenience. Take advantage of all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 WATERMARKE Place have any available units?
2164 WATERMARKE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2164 WATERMARKE Place have?
Some of 2164 WATERMARKE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 WATERMARKE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2164 WATERMARKE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 WATERMARKE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2164 WATERMARKE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2164 WATERMARKE Place offer parking?
No, 2164 WATERMARKE Place does not offer parking.
Does 2164 WATERMARKE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2164 WATERMARKE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 WATERMARKE Place have a pool?
Yes, 2164 WATERMARKE Place has a pool.
Does 2164 WATERMARKE Place have accessible units?
No, 2164 WATERMARKE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 WATERMARKE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2164 WATERMARKE Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2164 WATERMARKE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2164 WATERMARKE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
