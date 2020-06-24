All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

216 Dewdrop

216 Dewdrop · No Longer Available
Location

216 Dewdrop, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in prestigious Quail Hill. Attached 2 car garage on main level, Living room/Kitchen/Dinning/half bath on 2nd level and 2 bedroom suites on 3rd level. This is tastefully upgraded home includes Hardwood Floor throughout entire house except the stairs and Bathrooms, Granite Countertop in Kitchen and tumble tile backsplash, Breakfast counter and separate dining area next to kitchen, spacious balcony adjacent to Dining area. Master suite with walk in closet and private bath with dual sink vanity and tile floors. Walk to award winning Alderwood Elementary school, community fitness center, three pools, tennis court and more. Enjoy resort style living in this beautiful home and community. Washer and dryer are included without warranty. Mint condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Dewdrop have any available units?
216 Dewdrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 216 Dewdrop have?
Some of 216 Dewdrop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Dewdrop currently offering any rent specials?
216 Dewdrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Dewdrop pet-friendly?
No, 216 Dewdrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 216 Dewdrop offer parking?
Yes, 216 Dewdrop offers parking.
Does 216 Dewdrop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Dewdrop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Dewdrop have a pool?
Yes, 216 Dewdrop has a pool.
Does 216 Dewdrop have accessible units?
No, 216 Dewdrop does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Dewdrop have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Dewdrop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Dewdrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Dewdrop does not have units with air conditioning.

