216 Dewdrop

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in prestigious Quail Hill. Attached 2 car garage on main level, Living room/Kitchen/Dinning/half bath on 2nd level and 2 bedroom suites on 3rd level. This is tastefully upgraded home includes Hardwood Floor throughout entire house except the stairs and Bathrooms, Granite Countertop in Kitchen and tumble tile backsplash, Breakfast counter and separate dining area next to kitchen, spacious balcony adjacent to Dining area. Master suite with walk in closet and private bath with dual sink vanity and tile floors. Walk to award winning Alderwood Elementary school, community fitness center, three pools, tennis court and more. Enjoy resort style living in this beautiful home and community. Washer and dryer are included without warranty. Mint condition.