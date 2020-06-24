214 Pineview

Amenities
In the quiet setting of Northwood is this lovely updated condo. The living room and master bedroom overlook and patio and beautiful pond. The kitchen comes with a glass flattop electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a laundry closet on the patio that houses the washer and dryer. This unit comes unfurnished, has brand new paint, carpet and a new air conditioning unit. There are hardwood floors in the master bedroom, a charming fireplace in the living room, built in wine fridge in the dining room, granite counter tops, skylights and more! Amenities include a swimming pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. It's close to parks, walking trails, shopping and dining. Located in the highly desirable Irvine School District, which includes award-winning Northwood High School. This is a must see!