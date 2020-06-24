214 Pineview

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool tennis court

In the quiet setting of Northwood is this lovely updated condo. The living room and master bedroom overlook and patio and beautiful pond. The kitchen comes with a glass flattop electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a laundry closet on the patio that houses the washer and dryer. This unit comes unfurnished, has brand new paint, carpet and a new air conditioning unit. There are hardwood floors in the master bedroom, a charming fireplace in the living room, built in wine fridge in the dining room, granite counter tops, skylights and more! Amenities include a swimming pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. It's close to parks, walking trails, shopping and dining. Located in the highly desirable Irvine School District, which includes award-winning Northwood High School. This is a must see!