Irvine, CA
214 Pineview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

214 Pineview

214 Pineview · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

214 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
In the quiet setting of Northwood is this lovely updated condo. The living room and master bedroom overlook and patio and beautiful pond. The kitchen comes with a glass flattop electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a laundry closet on the patio that houses the washer and dryer. This unit comes unfurnished, has brand new paint, carpet and a new air conditioning unit. There are hardwood floors in the master bedroom, a charming fireplace in the living room, built in wine fridge in the dining room, granite counter tops, skylights and more! Amenities include a swimming pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. It's close to parks, walking trails, shopping and dining. Located in the highly desirable Irvine School District, which includes award-winning Northwood High School. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Pineview have any available units?
214 Pineview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 214 Pineview have?
Some of 214 Pineview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Pineview currently offering any rent specials?
214 Pineview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Pineview pet-friendly?
No, 214 Pineview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 214 Pineview offer parking?
No, 214 Pineview does not offer parking.
Does 214 Pineview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Pineview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Pineview have a pool?
Yes, 214 Pineview has a pool.
Does 214 Pineview have accessible units?
Yes, 214 Pineview has accessible units.
Does 214 Pineview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Pineview has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Pineview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Pineview has units with air conditioning.
