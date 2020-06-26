211 FOLLYHATCH

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded 2/2 home in the Great Park neighborhood **OPEN HOUSE Sat. 02/29/2020 11:00 pm to 12:00 pm ** - This Irvine two-story offers a deck, a loft, hardwood flooring, a tank-less water heater, a kitchen island, granite kitchen counter-tops, a master bath step-in shower, a master bedroom walk-in closet, and a two-car garage. The open floor plan makes this great room perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with the family. The rooftop deck also is additional outdoor space with amazing views of the OC. Enjoy world-class amenities exclusive to Great Park residents -- 5 parks, 3 full court basketball courts, 2 junior Olympic pools, 4 spas, 3 club rooms, Arts & Crafts Center, multiple picnic destinations and one greenhouse. Award-winning Irvine unified school district (zoned Portola High School) and just minutes from dining destinations at the Woodbury Shopping Center, Five Points Amphitheater Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Kaiser Permanente, and nearby connecting freeways ( I-5, 241, 133, & 73)! The home comes with partially furnished option. Shown by appointment. For more information or to apply please go directly to our website **OPEN HOUSE 02/29/2020 11:00 pm to 12:00 pm ** or email Frankie@lionproperties.com



