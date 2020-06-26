All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 211 FOLLYHATCH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
211 FOLLYHATCH
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

211 FOLLYHATCH

211 Follyhatch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

211 Follyhatch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful upgraded 2/2 home in the Great Park neighborhood **OPEN HOUSE Sat. 02/29/2020 11:00 pm to 12:00 pm ** - This Irvine two-story offers a deck, a loft, hardwood flooring, a tank-less water heater, a kitchen island, granite kitchen counter-tops, a master bath step-in shower, a master bedroom walk-in closet, and a two-car garage. The open floor plan makes this great room perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with the family. The rooftop deck also is additional outdoor space with amazing views of the OC. Enjoy world-class amenities exclusive to Great Park residents -- 5 parks, 3 full court basketball courts, 2 junior Olympic pools, 4 spas, 3 club rooms, Arts & Crafts Center, multiple picnic destinations and one greenhouse. Award-winning Irvine unified school district (zoned Portola High School) and just minutes from dining destinations at the Woodbury Shopping Center, Five Points Amphitheater Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Kaiser Permanente, and nearby connecting freeways ( I-5, 241, 133, & 73)! The home comes with partially furnished option. Shown by appointment. For more information or to apply please go directly to our website **OPEN HOUSE 02/29/2020 11:00 pm to 12:00 pm ** or email Frankie@lionproperties.com

(RLNE5449793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 FOLLYHATCH have any available units?
211 FOLLYHATCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 211 FOLLYHATCH have?
Some of 211 FOLLYHATCH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 FOLLYHATCH currently offering any rent specials?
211 FOLLYHATCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 FOLLYHATCH pet-friendly?
No, 211 FOLLYHATCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 211 FOLLYHATCH offer parking?
Yes, 211 FOLLYHATCH offers parking.
Does 211 FOLLYHATCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 FOLLYHATCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 FOLLYHATCH have a pool?
Yes, 211 FOLLYHATCH has a pool.
Does 211 FOLLYHATCH have accessible units?
No, 211 FOLLYHATCH does not have accessible units.
Does 211 FOLLYHATCH have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 FOLLYHATCH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 FOLLYHATCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 FOLLYHATCH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology