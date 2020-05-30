All apartments in Irvine
211 FALLINGSTAR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

211 FALLINGSTAR

211 Fallingstar · No Longer Available
Location

211 Fallingstar, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful detached home in Woodbridge South Lake. Light & bright. Fresh interior paint. Large living room with fireplace. Remodeled Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, lots of cabinets and recessed lighting. Breakfast counter. Formal dining room. Family room with newer tile and recessed lights. Laminate wood floor on lower level. Plantation shutter thru-out. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double vanities, tub and shower. 2 secondary bedrooms. Built-in organizer in all closets. Inside laundry room. Large backyard & side yard. Very close to award winning elementary school, middle school and high school. Close to lake, tennis courts, parks, pools, schools, shopping center and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 FALLINGSTAR have any available units?
211 FALLINGSTAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 211 FALLINGSTAR have?
Some of 211 FALLINGSTAR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 FALLINGSTAR currently offering any rent specials?
211 FALLINGSTAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 FALLINGSTAR pet-friendly?
No, 211 FALLINGSTAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 211 FALLINGSTAR offer parking?
Yes, 211 FALLINGSTAR does offer parking.
Does 211 FALLINGSTAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 FALLINGSTAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 FALLINGSTAR have a pool?
Yes, 211 FALLINGSTAR has a pool.
Does 211 FALLINGSTAR have accessible units?
No, 211 FALLINGSTAR does not have accessible units.
Does 211 FALLINGSTAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 FALLINGSTAR has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 FALLINGSTAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 FALLINGSTAR does not have units with air conditioning.
