211 FALLINGSTAR

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful detached home in Woodbridge South Lake. Light & bright. Fresh interior paint. Large living room with fireplace. Remodeled Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, lots of cabinets and recessed lighting. Breakfast counter. Formal dining room. Family room with newer tile and recessed lights. Laminate wood floor on lower level. Plantation shutter thru-out. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double vanities, tub and shower. 2 secondary bedrooms. Built-in organizer in all closets. Inside laundry room. Large backyard & side yard. Very close to award winning elementary school, middle school and high school. Close to lake, tennis courts, parks, pools, schools, shopping center and freeways.