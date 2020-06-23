21 Woodland Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom home located in Woodbridge, the center of Irvine. Big, open floor plan in the living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, ceramic tile and bamboo flooring through the whole house. Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage plus a guest parking spot in front. Large sliding doors from the living room lead to nice landscaped backyard. Walking distance to stone Creek Elementary School, award winning Irvine district school. Enjoy fabulous amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts and much, much more.