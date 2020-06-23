All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
21 Woodland Drive
21 Woodland Drive

Location

21 Woodland, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom home located in Woodbridge, the center of Irvine. Big, open floor plan in the living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, ceramic tile and bamboo flooring through the whole house. Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage plus a guest parking spot in front. Large sliding doors from the living room lead to nice landscaped backyard. Walking distance to stone Creek Elementary School, award winning Irvine district school. Enjoy fabulous amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Woodland Drive have any available units?
21 Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 21 Woodland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Woodland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21 Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 Woodland Drive does offer parking.
Does 21 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Woodland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Woodland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21 Woodland Drive has a pool.
Does 21 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Woodland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
