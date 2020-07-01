Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan playground furnished range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished oven range Property Amenities parking playground garage

Tropical Oasis awaits in this cozy 3 bedroom single family home located in the heart of Irvine. Near the 5 freeway, residents can easily get to all of Southern California's main attractions including Disneyland, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, Newport & Laguna Beach. Fully furnished home is comfortable with two common area living spaces plenty of seating. One Secondary bedroom has two twin beds, the second has one queen. Master Bedroom has a queen bed with access to the outdoors and en suite Bathroom. Convenient two car attached garage for added safety and ease of parking. Located near many shopping districts and grocery stores. Play ground and park are located just around the corner from the property.