Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

21 TORY

21 Tory · No Longer Available
Location

21 Tory, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Tropical Oasis awaits in this cozy 3 bedroom single family home located in the heart of Irvine. Near the 5 freeway, residents can easily get to all of Southern California's main attractions including Disneyland, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, Newport & Laguna Beach. Fully furnished home is comfortable with two common area living spaces plenty of seating. One Secondary bedroom has two twin beds, the second has one queen. Master Bedroom has a queen bed with access to the outdoors and en suite Bathroom. Convenient two car attached garage for added safety and ease of parking. Located near many shopping districts and grocery stores. Play ground and park are located just around the corner from the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 TORY have any available units?
21 TORY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 TORY have?
Some of 21 TORY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 TORY currently offering any rent specials?
21 TORY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 TORY pet-friendly?
No, 21 TORY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 TORY offer parking?
Yes, 21 TORY offers parking.
Does 21 TORY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 TORY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 TORY have a pool?
No, 21 TORY does not have a pool.
Does 21 TORY have accessible units?
No, 21 TORY does not have accessible units.
Does 21 TORY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 TORY has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 TORY have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 TORY does not have units with air conditioning.

