Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

21 El Cajon

21 El Cajon · (949) 910-4156
Location

21 El Cajon, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 48 · Avail. now

$3,491

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Great opportunity to live in this beautiful end unit townhome located in the prestigious 24-Hr guard-gated Northpark community, this ideal open floor plan meets all your needs. From the moment you enter you will notice the soaring vaulted ceilings around a formal living area with plenty of natural light, a fireplace, and a private front courtyard. You'll see a formal dining room on the second level, adjacent to the kitchen which has a breakfast bar w/granite countertop. Off of the kitchen lies a cozy family room to relax after a busy day. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on the upper floor and 1/2 bath downstairs. The Master Suite has a spacious walk-in closet with built-in cabinets and organizers and a balcony with French doors, the Master Bath has a bathtub, separate shower and his and hers sinks. The other 2 bedrooms have mirrored closet doors that connect to a Jack & Jill bathroom and laundry room downstairs. The home has a 2 car garage, plus access to the resort-like award-winning Northpark Amenities that include a full-service clubhouse, 5 resort-style swimming pools, 3 lighted tennis courts, sports courts, full-court basketball court, meandering greenbelts, gazebos with fountains, BBQ areas, playgrounds, walking and biking trails, parks, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, with proximity to some of the highest quality schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 El Cajon have any available units?
21 El Cajon has a unit available for $3,491 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 El Cajon have?
Some of 21 El Cajon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 El Cajon currently offering any rent specials?
21 El Cajon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 El Cajon pet-friendly?
No, 21 El Cajon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 El Cajon offer parking?
Yes, 21 El Cajon does offer parking.
Does 21 El Cajon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 El Cajon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 El Cajon have a pool?
Yes, 21 El Cajon has a pool.
Does 21 El Cajon have accessible units?
No, 21 El Cajon does not have accessible units.
Does 21 El Cajon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 El Cajon has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 El Cajon have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 El Cajon does not have units with air conditioning.
