21 El Cajon

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Great opportunity to live in this beautiful end unit townhome located in the prestigious 24-Hr guard-gated Northpark community, this ideal open floor plan meets all your needs. From the moment you enter you will notice the soaring vaulted ceilings around a formal living area with plenty of natural light, a fireplace, and a private front courtyard. You'll see a formal dining room on the second level, adjacent to the kitchen which has a breakfast bar w/granite countertop. Off of the kitchen lies a cozy family room to relax after a busy day. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on the upper floor and 1/2 bath downstairs. The Master Suite has a spacious walk-in closet with built-in cabinets and organizers and a balcony with French doors, the Master Bath has a bathtub, separate shower and his and hers sinks. The other 2 bedrooms have mirrored closet doors that connect to a Jack & Jill bathroom and laundry room downstairs. The home has a 2 car garage, plus access to the resort-like award-winning Northpark Amenities that include a full-service clubhouse, 5 resort-style swimming pools, 3 lighted tennis courts, sports courts, full-court basketball court, meandering greenbelts, gazebos with fountains, BBQ areas, playgrounds, walking and biking trails, parks, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, with proximity to some of the highest quality schools.