21 Almeria

Amenities

pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool hot tub

Huge Massive Yard With Sparkling Private Pool & Spa.This gorgeous property can be leased furnished. The property features an amazingly artistic lay out, a very comfortable setting and lots of spaces providing rooms and privacy with a full bath and bedroom /office downstairs. The breath taking garden along with a separate pool-garden area allow you to relax and enjoy the beautiful Southern California whether.

light and bright, this property is available for short term lease fully furnished .

short drive to all the Southern California attractions , beach and shopping malls.