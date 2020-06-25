All apartments in Irvine
21 Almeria

Location

21 Almeria, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Huge Massive Yard With Sparkling Private Pool & Spa.This gorgeous property can be leased furnished. The property features an amazingly artistic lay out, a very comfortable setting and lots of spaces providing rooms and privacy with a full bath and bedroom /office downstairs. The breath taking garden along with a separate pool-garden area allow you to relax and enjoy the beautiful Southern California whether.
light and bright, this property is available for short term lease fully furnished .
short drive to all the Southern California attractions , beach and shopping malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Almeria have any available units?
21 Almeria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 21 Almeria currently offering any rent specials?
21 Almeria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Almeria pet-friendly?
No, 21 Almeria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Almeria offer parking?
No, 21 Almeria does not offer parking.
Does 21 Almeria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Almeria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Almeria have a pool?
Yes, 21 Almeria has a pool.
Does 21 Almeria have accessible units?
No, 21 Almeria does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Almeria have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Almeria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Almeria have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Almeria does not have units with air conditioning.
