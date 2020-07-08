All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

205 Excursion

205 Excursion · No Longer Available
Location

205 Excursion, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
BEAUTIFUL corner unit features 1542 square feet with 2 Master Suites upstairs, a Main Level Bedroom with Full Bath, as well as a private patio and a very large 460 square feet attached 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and storage shelves in the garage. Pental Quartz Countertops and Island in kitchen. Carpet flooring with Ceramic tile flooring kitchen and baths. Full house water filter/softener system. Top of the Line appliances included: Samsung Refrigerator - 22.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Thru-the-Door Ice and Water - Stainless Steel. LG Washer - TurboWash 4.5 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Front-Loading Washer with Steam - Graphite Steel. LG Dryer - TrueSteam 7.4 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Steam Gas Dryer - Graphite Steel. Contemporary ceiling fan in master bedroom. Main floor coat room converted to pantry for extra storage. Gas hookup in patio for outdoor BBQ. Extra storage room in patio. World Class community swimming pool, jacuzzi, club house, tennis courts, parks, tot lot, basketball court, sand volleyball court & putting green. No Pets No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Excursion have any available units?
205 Excursion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 205 Excursion have?
Some of 205 Excursion's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Excursion currently offering any rent specials?
205 Excursion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Excursion pet-friendly?
No, 205 Excursion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 205 Excursion offer parking?
Yes, 205 Excursion offers parking.
Does 205 Excursion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Excursion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Excursion have a pool?
Yes, 205 Excursion has a pool.
Does 205 Excursion have accessible units?
No, 205 Excursion does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Excursion have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Excursion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Excursion have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Excursion does not have units with air conditioning.

