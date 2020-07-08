205 Excursion

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

BEAUTIFUL corner unit features 1542 square feet with 2 Master Suites upstairs, a Main Level Bedroom with Full Bath, as well as a private patio and a very large 460 square feet attached 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and storage shelves in the garage. Pental Quartz Countertops and Island in kitchen. Carpet flooring with Ceramic tile flooring kitchen and baths. Full house water filter/softener system. Top of the Line appliances included: Samsung Refrigerator - 22.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Thru-the-Door Ice and Water - Stainless Steel. LG Washer - TurboWash 4.5 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Front-Loading Washer with Steam - Graphite Steel. LG Dryer - TrueSteam 7.4 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Steam Gas Dryer - Graphite Steel. Contemporary ceiling fan in master bedroom. Main floor coat room converted to pantry for extra storage. Gas hookup in patio for outdoor BBQ. Extra storage room in patio. World Class community swimming pool, jacuzzi, club house, tennis courts, parks, tot lot, basketball court, sand volleyball court & putting green. No Pets No Smoking.