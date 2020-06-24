205 Bowery.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand new lennar apartment, Tribeca Residence 9 floorplan 1736 sq.ft.with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located at 3rd floor within Central Park West community.This community features a club house including indoor fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, BBQ area and quiet reading area and party room. The best choice for students and people working close by. This three-bedroom home includes a 2-bay garage side by side on the first level also with the extra storage space. Our unite located at 3rd floor with an elevator can go directly go upstairs from the garage level. Home is a free-flowing living area featuring a spacious great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with center island. The master suites has its' own luxurious master bathroom and large walk-in closet. Landlord can provide whole house furniture if tenant need.