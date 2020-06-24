All apartments in Irvine
205 Bowery.
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

205 Bowery

205 Bowery · No Longer Available
Location

205 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand new lennar apartment, Tribeca Residence 9 floorplan 1736 sq.ft.with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located at 3rd floor within Central Park West community.This community features a club house including indoor fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, BBQ area and quiet reading area and party room. The best choice for students and people working close by. This three-bedroom home includes a 2-bay garage side by side on the first level also with the extra storage space. Our unite located at 3rd floor with an elevator can go directly go upstairs from the garage level. Home is a free-flowing living area featuring a spacious great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with center island. The master suites has its' own luxurious master bathroom and large walk-in closet. Landlord can provide whole house furniture if tenant need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 300 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 205 Bowery have any available units?
205 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 205 Bowery have?
Some of 205 Bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
205 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 205 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 205 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 205 Bowery offers parking.
Does 205 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Bowery have a pool?
Yes, 205 Bowery has a pool.
Does 205 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 205 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Bowery has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.

