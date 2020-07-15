All apartments in Irvine
204 Cultivate
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

204 Cultivate

204 Cultivate · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

204 Cultivate, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
--No One Above You!--Bright Home with 3 bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms at Primrose town home at Beacon Park, an enchanting new collection within Orange County’s exclusive Great Park Neighborhood. On the second floor this home boasts wide open living area and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, kitchen island and wide sliding door to balcony. Soaring ceiling and lots of windows. Primrose provides an ideal location to enjoy nature, shopping and dining options just minutes away. Walking distance to the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi themed central park. Across the street from the new Elementary&Middle School(K-8). --MUST SEE--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Cultivate have any available units?
204 Cultivate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 204 Cultivate have?
Some of 204 Cultivate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Cultivate currently offering any rent specials?
204 Cultivate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Cultivate pet-friendly?
No, 204 Cultivate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 204 Cultivate offer parking?
No, 204 Cultivate does not offer parking.
Does 204 Cultivate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Cultivate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Cultivate have a pool?
Yes, 204 Cultivate has a pool.
Does 204 Cultivate have accessible units?
No, 204 Cultivate does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Cultivate have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Cultivate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Cultivate have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Cultivate does not have units with air conditioning.
