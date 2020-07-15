204 Cultivate

Amenities

--No One Above You!--Bright Home with 3 bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms at Primrose town home at Beacon Park, an enchanting new collection within Orange County’s exclusive Great Park Neighborhood. On the second floor this home boasts wide open living area and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, kitchen island and wide sliding door to balcony. Soaring ceiling and lots of windows. Primrose provides an ideal location to enjoy nature, shopping and dining options just minutes away. Walking distance to the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi themed central park. Across the street from the new Elementary&Middle School(K-8). --MUST SEE--