20 Windjammer

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool

FIRST FLOOR corner unit. LONG PATIO. Completely upgraded, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a LONG PATIO and A/C unit. Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter top. All new interior doors, laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout. Plenty of storage with a storage closet right outside the entrance. Large mirrored closets with organizers in each room. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Excellent location with award winning schools. In addition, Woodbridge residents also have full access to all parks, pools, volleyball, tennis courts, lake, beach and recreational programs in the community. Unit is close to association pool, playground and park. Nearby Shopping centers, schools, I-405 and I-5, John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum. Irvine Unified School District. High School: Woodbridge High.