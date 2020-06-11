All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

20 Windjammer

20 Windjammer · No Longer Available
Location

20 Windjammer, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
FIRST FLOOR corner unit. LONG PATIO. Completely upgraded, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a LONG PATIO and A/C unit. Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter top. All new interior doors, laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout. Plenty of storage with a storage closet right outside the entrance. Large mirrored closets with organizers in each room. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Excellent location with award winning schools. In addition, Woodbridge residents also have full access to all parks, pools, volleyball, tennis courts, lake, beach and recreational programs in the community. Unit is close to association pool, playground and park. Nearby Shopping centers, schools, I-405 and I-5, John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum. Irvine Unified School District. High School: Woodbridge High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Windjammer have any available units?
20 Windjammer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Windjammer have?
Some of 20 Windjammer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Windjammer currently offering any rent specials?
20 Windjammer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Windjammer pet-friendly?
No, 20 Windjammer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Windjammer offer parking?
No, 20 Windjammer does not offer parking.
Does 20 Windjammer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Windjammer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Windjammer have a pool?
Yes, 20 Windjammer has a pool.
Does 20 Windjammer have accessible units?
No, 20 Windjammer does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Windjammer have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Windjammer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Windjammer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Windjammer has units with air conditioning.
