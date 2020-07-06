20 Lookout

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous,model condition,with amazing private end of cul-de-sac location across from neighborhood park.Breathtaking design offers 5 bedrooms in the main home each with its own private bath plus casita with closet and bath.Walk up to your custom driveway,luxurious hardscape and landscape that invite you to this magnificent living.Enjoy the enormous great room with built-ins, surrounds sound system,fireplace and abundance of windows looking into the breathtaking back yard. Luxurious gourmet kitchen with butler Pantry,granite counter top with full custom back splash,built-in refrigerator,upgraded cabinetry,gas range stove with 8 burners andSS appliances with double ovens.Multiple French doors open to outdoors.All bathrooms are upgraded with natural stones and spa feel. Amenities include many built-ins, crown molding and recessed lightings throughout the house, window shutters,hardwood floor downstairs, newer carpeting upstairs and organized closets.Magnificent master suite with enormous his and hers walk-in closet with organizers,Jacuzzi tub,relaxing spa like master bath with custom stone counters,upgraded wood cabinets and abundant use of natural stones, spa like shower with two shower head, and upgrades. Oversized 2 car attached garage with built-ins and stone floors.Exceptional entertaining backyard complete with built in BBQ center,fire pit,sitting bar,custom-built water fountain,planters,many fruit trees,enormous side yard, professional landscaping and much MORE!