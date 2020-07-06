All apartments in Irvine
20 Lookout
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

20 Lookout

20 Lookout · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Lookout, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous,model condition,with amazing private end of cul-de-sac location across from neighborhood park.Breathtaking design offers 5 bedrooms in the main home each with its own private bath plus casita with closet and bath.Walk up to your custom driveway,luxurious hardscape and landscape that invite you to this magnificent living.Enjoy the enormous great room with built-ins, surrounds sound system,fireplace and abundance of windows looking into the breathtaking back yard. Luxurious gourmet kitchen with butler Pantry,granite counter top with full custom back splash,built-in refrigerator,upgraded cabinetry,gas range stove with 8 burners andSS appliances with double ovens.Multiple French doors open to outdoors.All bathrooms are upgraded with natural stones and spa feel. Amenities include many built-ins, crown molding and recessed lightings throughout the house, window shutters,hardwood floor downstairs, newer carpeting upstairs and organized closets.Magnificent master suite with enormous his and hers walk-in closet with organizers,Jacuzzi tub,relaxing spa like master bath with custom stone counters,upgraded wood cabinets and abundant use of natural stones, spa like shower with two shower head, and upgrades. Oversized 2 car attached garage with built-ins and stone floors.Exceptional entertaining backyard complete with built in BBQ center,fire pit,sitting bar,custom-built water fountain,planters,many fruit trees,enormous side yard, professional landscaping and much MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Lookout have any available units?
20 Lookout doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Lookout have?
Some of 20 Lookout's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Lookout currently offering any rent specials?
20 Lookout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Lookout pet-friendly?
No, 20 Lookout is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Lookout offer parking?
Yes, 20 Lookout offers parking.
Does 20 Lookout have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Lookout does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Lookout have a pool?
No, 20 Lookout does not have a pool.
Does 20 Lookout have accessible units?
No, 20 Lookout does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Lookout have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Lookout does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Lookout have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Lookout does not have units with air conditioning.

