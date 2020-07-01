20 Dovetail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

In the prestigious Quail Hill, a charming carriage style townhome; featuring 2 beds and 2.5 baths. Corner end-unit, light and airy, direct access two-car side-by-side garage.

Open floor plan, fireplace in the living room, balcony off the the dining room, stainless appliances, pantry and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master suite with double vanity, double-sided mirror and a walk in closet. The second bedroom has its own full bathroom. New carpet in all bedrooms and low maintenance laminate floor in the living and dining rooms.



Nicely located in the community and close to many amenities that Quail Hill offers such as The Commons, Alderwood Elementary, Shopping Center, Quail Hill Trailhead and Quail Hill Community Park. A quick drive to Laguna Beach, Newport Coast, as well as renowned dining and shopping at Irvine Spectrum Center and Los Olivos Shopping Center.



Award winning Irvine Schools (Alderwood, Rancho San Joaquin, University). The Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.