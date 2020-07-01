All apartments in Irvine
20 Dovetail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

20 Dovetail

20 Dovetail · No Longer Available
Location

20 Dovetail, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the prestigious Quail Hill, a charming carriage style townhome; featuring 2 beds and 2.5 baths. Corner end-unit, light and airy, direct access two-car side-by-side garage.
Open floor plan, fireplace in the living room, balcony off the the dining room, stainless appliances, pantry and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master suite with double vanity, double-sided mirror and a walk in closet. The second bedroom has its own full bathroom. New carpet in all bedrooms and low maintenance laminate floor in the living and dining rooms.

Nicely located in the community and close to many amenities that Quail Hill offers such as The Commons, Alderwood Elementary, Shopping Center, Quail Hill Trailhead and Quail Hill Community Park. A quick drive to Laguna Beach, Newport Coast, as well as renowned dining and shopping at Irvine Spectrum Center and Los Olivos Shopping Center.

Award winning Irvine Schools (Alderwood, Rancho San Joaquin, University). The Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Dovetail have any available units?
20 Dovetail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Dovetail have?
Some of 20 Dovetail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Dovetail currently offering any rent specials?
20 Dovetail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Dovetail pet-friendly?
No, 20 Dovetail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Dovetail offer parking?
Yes, 20 Dovetail offers parking.
Does 20 Dovetail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Dovetail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Dovetail have a pool?
No, 20 Dovetail does not have a pool.
Does 20 Dovetail have accessible units?
No, 20 Dovetail does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Dovetail have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Dovetail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Dovetail have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Dovetail does not have units with air conditioning.

