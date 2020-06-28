20 Bell Chime

Amenities

This absolutely beautiful two-story property in the Bougainvillea enclave of Portola Springs,has 2050 sf, 3 BD + office/loft & 2.5 baths. It locates on an end lot, which offers ample privacy. Highly customized throughout. Gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile in main floor, extra plush carpet upstairs. Highly upgraded master bath and guest bath. Built in closet organizers throughout. Whole house water filtration. The front door opens to a greenbelt as if own front yard. Community amenities include parks with clubhouses, BBQ/picnic areas, Olympic-sized pools, spas, tennis, basketball courts and tot lots. Outstanding schools includes Portola Springs Elementary within walking distance, Jefferey Trail Middle school and Portola High School. Furnished, move in ready. Lease requires 31 days or longer.