Irvine, CA
20 Bell Chime
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

20 Bell Chime

20 Bell Chime · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

20 Bell Chime, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This absolutely beautiful two-story property in the Bougainvillea enclave of Portola Springs,has 2050 sf, 3 BD + office/loft & 2.5 baths. It locates on an end lot, which offers ample privacy. Highly customized throughout. Gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile in main floor, extra plush carpet upstairs. Highly upgraded master bath and guest bath. Built in closet organizers throughout. Whole house water filtration. The front door opens to a greenbelt as if own front yard. Community amenities include parks with clubhouses, BBQ/picnic areas, Olympic-sized pools, spas, tennis, basketball courts and tot lots. Outstanding schools includes Portola Springs Elementary within walking distance, Jefferey Trail Middle school and Portola High School. Furnished, move in ready. Lease requires 31 days or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Bell Chime have any available units?
20 Bell Chime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Bell Chime have?
Some of 20 Bell Chime's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Bell Chime currently offering any rent specials?
20 Bell Chime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Bell Chime pet-friendly?
No, 20 Bell Chime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Bell Chime offer parking?
No, 20 Bell Chime does not offer parking.
Does 20 Bell Chime have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Bell Chime does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Bell Chime have a pool?
Yes, 20 Bell Chime has a pool.
Does 20 Bell Chime have accessible units?
No, 20 Bell Chime does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Bell Chime have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Bell Chime does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Bell Chime have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Bell Chime does not have units with air conditioning.
