/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Arese Aisle
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:16 AM

20 Arese Aisle

20 Arese Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

20 Arese Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Townhome in Mediterranean Gated Community of Corte Bella. Serene, Private Setting with Mediterranean Architecture, Italian Statues, Fountains and Courtyards. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances: Viking Range, Samsung Refrigerator, LG Washer & Dryer. Upgraded Quartz Counter tops in Kitchen. Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet, Bath Tub, Separate Shower Stall, and Dual Vanity Sinks. Second Bedroom Has Private Ensuite Bathroom. Seller to pay for all HOA amenities and water!! Walk to Nearby Pool & Spa or Parks and Playgrounds in Westpark. Apx. 42 Acre Irvine Memorial Park Across the Street Features: Tennis Courts, Soccer Fields, Softball Diamonds, Batting Cages, Outdoor Amphitheatre, Gardens, Fountains, Large Playground, Tot Lot, Gazebo with Picnic Tables. Call/text Ed 949-533-7200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

