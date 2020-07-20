20 Arese Aisle

Amenities
Townhome in Mediterranean Gated Community of Corte Bella. Serene, Private Setting with Mediterranean Architecture, Italian Statues, Fountains and Courtyards. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances: Viking Range, Samsung Refrigerator, LG Washer & Dryer. Upgraded Quartz Counter tops in Kitchen. Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet, Bath Tub, Separate Shower Stall, and Dual Vanity Sinks. Second Bedroom Has Private Ensuite Bathroom. Seller to pay for all HOA amenities and water!! Walk to Nearby Pool & Spa or Parks and Playgrounds in Westpark. Apx. 42 Acre Irvine Memorial Park Across the Street Features: Tennis Courts, Soccer Fields, Softball Diamonds, Batting Cages, Outdoor Amphitheatre, Gardens, Fountains, Large Playground, Tot Lot, Gazebo with Picnic Tables. Call/text Ed 949-533-7200.