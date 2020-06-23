All apartments in Irvine
2 Sirius

Location

2 Sirius, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
Move to the top of Turtle Rock into this extraordinary property offering spectacular unobstructed 180 degree views of Palos Verdes peninsula, twinkling city lights and majestic mountains. Situated at the end of a small cul-de-sac, this popular single level Belvedere enjoys magnificent sunsets and has been beautifully remodeled with sophisticated finishes exuding custom quality. Dramatic architecture greets you with soaring ceilings graced by custom crown molding and soft grey smooth finished walls and ceilings. The living room boasts an exquisite custom designed fireplace and opens onto the welcoming view deck. A drop dead gorgeous kitchen, which has been opened up to the dining room to capture the mesmerizing views, offers a 42" Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf cooktop, oven and microwave and Kitchen Aid dishwasher. The exquisite cabinetry in the kitchen includes exotic leathered granite counters, a huge center island in a rich complimentary finish and offers all the interior bells and whistles. Step into the luxurious master suite with soaring ceilings, custom built in closets and a spa inspired bathroom complete with a soaking tub and large walk-in shower. Additional floor plan features include a guest bedroom, an ideal den shown as an entertainment room, secondary bathroom, a stunning powder room and generous 3 car garage. Dual paned windows, Toto toilets, dual HVAC zones, the list goes on. This meticulously maintained home is a must see. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sirius have any available units?
2 Sirius doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Sirius have?
Some of 2 Sirius's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sirius currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sirius is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sirius pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sirius is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Sirius offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sirius offers parking.
Does 2 Sirius have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sirius does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sirius have a pool?
No, 2 Sirius does not have a pool.
Does 2 Sirius have accessible units?
No, 2 Sirius does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sirius have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sirius has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sirius have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Sirius has units with air conditioning.
