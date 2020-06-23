Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Move to the top of Turtle Rock into this extraordinary property offering spectacular unobstructed 180 degree views of Palos Verdes peninsula, twinkling city lights and majestic mountains. Situated at the end of a small cul-de-sac, this popular single level Belvedere enjoys magnificent sunsets and has been beautifully remodeled with sophisticated finishes exuding custom quality. Dramatic architecture greets you with soaring ceilings graced by custom crown molding and soft grey smooth finished walls and ceilings. The living room boasts an exquisite custom designed fireplace and opens onto the welcoming view deck. A drop dead gorgeous kitchen, which has been opened up to the dining room to capture the mesmerizing views, offers a 42" Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf cooktop, oven and microwave and Kitchen Aid dishwasher. The exquisite cabinetry in the kitchen includes exotic leathered granite counters, a huge center island in a rich complimentary finish and offers all the interior bells and whistles. Step into the luxurious master suite with soaring ceilings, custom built in closets and a spa inspired bathroom complete with a soaking tub and large walk-in shower. Additional floor plan features include a guest bedroom, an ideal den shown as an entertainment room, secondary bathroom, a stunning powder room and generous 3 car garage. Dual paned windows, Toto toilets, dual HVAC zones, the list goes on. This meticulously maintained home is a must see. Sorry no pets.