Location

2 Richmond, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
PERCHED HIGH ON A HILL IN BEACON HILL SUMMIT. Entertain in Style in this Private Hilltop, Ocean View Oasis. This expansive, wrap-around lot in a truly exceptional location at the end of a cul de sac. Perfect positioning affords magnificent, sweeping, unobstructed views from a vast stretch of ocean to the south & west, to the rolling coastal hills to the north! From the other side of the house, the Saddleback Mountains can be viewed! Breathtaking sunsets & twinkling evening lights from even inside this wonderful property. Beautiful lush gardens surround the home affording ultimate privacy. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with large pool, spa, waterfall, water slide, and custom pool house with bathroom and outdoor shower. The interior of the home has been extensively upgraded. Interior upgrades include rich hardwood flooring, new windows with window casings, custom drapery, upgraded fireplaces, new solid wood doors, new carpet, countless custom built-ins, a gorgeous kitchen remodel with center island and high end appliances including a subzero refrigerator. Trex deck off the master suite to enjoy the forever views. Enjoy ~six- 4th of July fireworks shows from your yard and deck. Washer and dryer included. Beacon Hill amenities include 6 lighted tennis courts & 3 pools. Award winning schools, plus access to excellent local beaches, restaurants, and 5 star resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Richmond have any available units?
2 Richmond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Richmond have?
Some of 2 Richmond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Richmond currently offering any rent specials?
2 Richmond isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Richmond pet-friendly?
No, 2 Richmond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Richmond offer parking?
No, 2 Richmond does not offer parking.
Does 2 Richmond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Richmond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Richmond have a pool?
Yes, 2 Richmond has a pool.
Does 2 Richmond have accessible units?
No, 2 Richmond does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Richmond have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Richmond does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Richmond have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Richmond does not have units with air conditioning.
