2 Dogwood S

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Completely and beautifully remodeled single story home on a a large corner lot surrounded by greenery. Kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and sink. Both remodeled bathrooms have new hardwood cabinetry, showers, bathtubs, sinks, and toilets. Hardwood like flooring throughout for a contemporary look and is hypo-allergenic and easy to maintain. Recessed lighting, custom baseboards, mirrored wardrobes, plantation shutters, and so much more all sparkling new. The sunny kitchen looks onto a private, low maintenance patio. Huge living room/dining room combination. Large master suite and secondary bedrooms. Direct access to oversized 2-car garage with huge, sweeping driveway. Best association facilities includes acres of lighted greenbelts, 2 pool complexes, BBQ’s, and playgrounds. Across from shopping, great schools, Strawberry Farms Golf Club, and transportation.