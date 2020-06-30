All apartments in Irvine
2 Corriente

2 Corriente · No Longer Available
Location

2 Corriente, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful vaulted ceiling home located in highly desirable Westpark Community with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with 1 bedroom and bathroom located downstairs.

The open floor plan includes a formal living and dining room. The family area in a separate area with a cozy fireplace and nook area for dining.

The high ceiling is accentuated by a skylight which brings natural light to open the room. The kitchen boasts brand new quartz countertops, new stainless-steel appliances including oven, dishwasher and a range hood. Newly installed laminate
wood flooring downstairs, and new carpet upstairs and a full fresh coat of paint. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, new dual vanities, built-in bathtub, and separate shower with skylight.

Attached is a 2-car garage with direct access to the home. Laundry room includes the washer/dryer, no warranty or maintenance included. Additional storage space beneath the stairs. The landscaped backyard includes grass and mature fruit
trees.

The community offers resort style pools, parks, tennis courts and playgrounds. In an Award-winning school district and near UC Irvine. The drive to fine dining, shopping, entertainment is just a few minute’s drive away. Nearby access to HWY 5, 55 & 405. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Corriente have any available units?
2 Corriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Corriente have?
Some of 2 Corriente's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Corriente currently offering any rent specials?
2 Corriente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Corriente pet-friendly?
No, 2 Corriente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Corriente offer parking?
Yes, 2 Corriente offers parking.
Does 2 Corriente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Corriente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Corriente have a pool?
Yes, 2 Corriente has a pool.
Does 2 Corriente have accessible units?
No, 2 Corriente does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Corriente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Corriente has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Corriente have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Corriente does not have units with air conditioning.

