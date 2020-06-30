2 Corriente

Amenities

Beautiful vaulted ceiling home located in highly desirable Westpark Community with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with 1 bedroom and bathroom located downstairs.



The open floor plan includes a formal living and dining room. The family area in a separate area with a cozy fireplace and nook area for dining.



The high ceiling is accentuated by a skylight which brings natural light to open the room. The kitchen boasts brand new quartz countertops, new stainless-steel appliances including oven, dishwasher and a range hood. Newly installed laminate

wood flooring downstairs, and new carpet upstairs and a full fresh coat of paint. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, new dual vanities, built-in bathtub, and separate shower with skylight.



Attached is a 2-car garage with direct access to the home. Laundry room includes the washer/dryer, no warranty or maintenance included. Additional storage space beneath the stairs. The landscaped backyard includes grass and mature fruit

trees.



The community offers resort style pools, parks, tennis courts and playgrounds. In an Award-winning school district and near UC Irvine. The drive to fine dining, shopping, entertainment is just a few minute’s drive away. Nearby access to HWY 5, 55 & 405. No Smoking.