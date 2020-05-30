All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

2 Christamon West W

2 Christamon East · No Longer Available
Location

2 Christamon East, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This beautiful home totally remodeled one year ago. The dining room opens to the kitchen, The kitchen is including a large island with cabinet and drawer which provides more storage. Built-in refrigerator, six burner gas range, ventilation hood and built-in microwave. Stainless steel sink with garden view. The family room which features a glass rock fireplace. Spacious yard size features built in bench, beautiful landscaping and barbecue island. All bedrooms upstairs with ceiling light fans. The home is walk-in distance to school, community amenities, grocery stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Christamon West W have any available units?
2 Christamon West W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Christamon West W have?
Some of 2 Christamon West W's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Christamon West W currently offering any rent specials?
2 Christamon West W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Christamon West W pet-friendly?
No, 2 Christamon West W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Christamon West W offer parking?
No, 2 Christamon West W does not offer parking.
Does 2 Christamon West W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Christamon West W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Christamon West W have a pool?
No, 2 Christamon West W does not have a pool.
Does 2 Christamon West W have accessible units?
No, 2 Christamon West W does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Christamon West W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Christamon West W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Christamon West W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Christamon West W does not have units with air conditioning.

