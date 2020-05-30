2 Christamon West W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This beautiful home totally remodeled one year ago. The dining room opens to the kitchen, The kitchen is including a large island with cabinet and drawer which provides more storage. Built-in refrigerator, six burner gas range, ventilation hood and built-in microwave. Stainless steel sink with garden view. The family room which features a glass rock fireplace. Spacious yard size features built in bench, beautiful landscaping and barbecue island. All bedrooms upstairs with ceiling light fans. The home is walk-in distance to school, community amenities, grocery stores and restaurants.