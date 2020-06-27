All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 195 STREAMWOOD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
195 STREAMWOOD
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

195 STREAMWOOD

195 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

195 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
tennis court
Upgraded 2 bed 1.25 bath in Irvine *** Open House Saturday 08/10/19 11:00 am to 1:00 pm *** - Quiet community HOA (SPRINGS) with beautiful soothing streams running throughout the neighborhood for a more relaxing time. Beautifully kept 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.25 bath, one story, ground level home. New Laminate wood flooring throughout the home., Large patio. Comes with one car port with plenty of guest parking as well as in front of the clubhouse. There are two pools and spas plus a clubhouse with access for private parties with pool table (upon request and reservation). There is a shared washer/dryer area for all community residences to use. Very close to restaurants, shops and 5 freeway.Conveniently located within a short distance from local shopping markets, freeways & schools. . Available now!This is the ONE! Great opportunity to live in one of the most affordable condos in Irvine. This wonderful home features 2 spacious bedrooms and a big living room. You can enjoy sunshine in your own back yard. The home is conveniently located in a tranquil community with running streams and curving pathways. The Springs offers plentiful water features, community pool, tennis court and park like surroundings. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and supermarket. Benefit from the award winning Irvine Unified School District and feeding into Northwood High School . This is the one that you CAN NOT MISS! *** Open House Saturday 08/10/19 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ***

For more information and to apply please go directly to our website www.lionproperties.com or call Frankie at 714-378-1418 Ext. 6

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 STREAMWOOD have any available units?
195 STREAMWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 195 STREAMWOOD have?
Some of 195 STREAMWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 STREAMWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
195 STREAMWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 STREAMWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 195 STREAMWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 195 STREAMWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 195 STREAMWOOD offers parking.
Does 195 STREAMWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 STREAMWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 STREAMWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 195 STREAMWOOD has a pool.
Does 195 STREAMWOOD have accessible units?
No, 195 STREAMWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 195 STREAMWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 STREAMWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 STREAMWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 STREAMWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology