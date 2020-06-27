195 STREAMWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool pool table guest parking tennis court

Upgraded 2 bed 1.25 bath in Irvine *** Open House Saturday 08/10/19 11:00 am to 1:00 pm *** - Quiet community HOA (SPRINGS) with beautiful soothing streams running throughout the neighborhood for a more relaxing time. Beautifully kept 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.25 bath, one story, ground level home. New Laminate wood flooring throughout the home., Large patio. Comes with one car port with plenty of guest parking as well as in front of the clubhouse. There are two pools and spas plus a clubhouse with access for private parties with pool table (upon request and reservation). There is a shared washer/dryer area for all community residences to use. Very close to restaurants, shops and 5 freeway.Conveniently located within a short distance from local shopping markets, freeways & schools. . Available now!This is the ONE! Great opportunity to live in one of the most affordable condos in Irvine. This wonderful home features 2 spacious bedrooms and a big living room. You can enjoy sunshine in your own back yard. The home is conveniently located in a tranquil community with running streams and curving pathways. The Springs offers plentiful water features, community pool, tennis court and park like surroundings. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and supermarket. Benefit from the award winning Irvine Unified School District and feeding into Northwood High School . This is the one that you CAN NOT MISS! *** Open House Saturday 08/10/19 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ***



For more information and to apply please go directly to our website www.lionproperties.com or call Frankie at 714-378-1418 Ext. 6



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5008539)