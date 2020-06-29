All apartments in Irvine
19181 Edgehill Drive

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

19181 Edgehill Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Reduced!!! Stunning views of city lights and surrounding hills, The best location in Turtle Rock. Single story open floor plan that is bright and welcoming. The extra large lot provides you with a shimmering pool. The upgraded interior has marble floors and granite countertops. The association amenities include pool ,spa, barbeques, sport counrts, and beautiful parks and tennis courts. Award wining schools, shops and great restaurants. Very close to UCI, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19181 Edgehill Drive have any available units?
19181 Edgehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19181 Edgehill Drive have?
Some of 19181 Edgehill Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19181 Edgehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19181 Edgehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19181 Edgehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19181 Edgehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19181 Edgehill Drive offer parking?
No, 19181 Edgehill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19181 Edgehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19181 Edgehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19181 Edgehill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19181 Edgehill Drive has a pool.
Does 19181 Edgehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 19181 Edgehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19181 Edgehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19181 Edgehill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19181 Edgehill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19181 Edgehill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

