19181 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Reduced!!! Stunning views of city lights and surrounding hills, The best location in Turtle Rock. Single story open floor plan that is bright and welcoming. The extra large lot provides you with a shimmering pool. The upgraded interior has marble floors and granite countertops. The association amenities include pool ,spa, barbeques, sport counrts, and beautiful parks and tennis courts. Award wining schools, shops and great restaurants. Very close to UCI, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach, etc.