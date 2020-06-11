All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 19001 Racine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
19001 Racine Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

19001 Racine Drive

19001 Racine Drive · (201) 839-7150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19001 Racine Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
STUNNING VIEWS from this Turtle Rock home on a coveted oversize, corner lot! Plus, this single story home is directly across the street from a community park with three pools, two tennis courts, and a basketball court. The home is freshly painted, both outside and inside, and has brand new carpet throughout the home. This house has four bedroom, each with nice privacy and super bright. Separate formal living room and family room, formal dining and breakfast room. Rare three car garage provide extra space. The backyard is fully landscaped and there are wrap-around patios surrounding the home. Enjoy a large patio in the front yard and privacy and tranquility in the backyard which offers beautiful, unobstructed views. Walking to excellent Irvine schools including University High School and Turtle Rock Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19001 Racine Drive have any available units?
19001 Racine Drive has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19001 Racine Drive have?
Some of 19001 Racine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19001 Racine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19001 Racine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19001 Racine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19001 Racine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19001 Racine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19001 Racine Drive does offer parking.
Does 19001 Racine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19001 Racine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19001 Racine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19001 Racine Drive has a pool.
Does 19001 Racine Drive have accessible units?
No, 19001 Racine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19001 Racine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19001 Racine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19001 Racine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19001 Racine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19001 Racine Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity