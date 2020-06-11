19001 Racine Drive

Amenities

STUNNING VIEWS from this Turtle Rock home on a coveted oversize, corner lot! Plus, this single story home is directly across the street from a community park with three pools, two tennis courts, and a basketball court. The home is freshly painted, both outside and inside, and has brand new carpet throughout the home. This house has four bedroom, each with nice privacy and super bright. Separate formal living room and family room, formal dining and breakfast room. Rare three car garage provide extra space. The backyard is fully landscaped and there are wrap-around patios surrounding the home. Enjoy a large patio in the front yard and privacy and tranquility in the backyard which offers beautiful, unobstructed views. Walking to excellent Irvine schools including University High School and Turtle Rock Elementary School.