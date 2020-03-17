All apartments in Irvine
190 Tribeca

190 Tribeca · No Longer Available
Location

190 Tribeca, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW!!! Never been lived in stunning contemporary gem situated in the heart of Irvine Business Center is designed for the enjoyment of the upscale elevated modern urban lifestyle!!! Newly completed in April, 2019, this luxury single level flat with alluring open layout offers bright and sprawling space plus an outdoor deck. A Great Room enhances private enjoyment and entertaining! Two spacious bedrooms features private bathrooms. The master suite boasts a lavish master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. This unique energy efficient smart-home with over 1900+Sq Ft of living space features premium designer upgrades through out. Gourmet-inspired kitchen showcases an over-sized center island, white cabinets with quartz counter tops, GE stainless-steel refrigerator with ice dispenser, professional stainless steel 6-burner & griddle gas range cook-top, hood, oven and dishwasher. Other highlights are custom paint, designer flooring and tiles, designer window coverings, rocker light switches, Honeywell Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostats, walk-in closets, GE side by side washer and dryer in enclosed laundry area and private over-sized 2 bay garage with storage space accessible by elevator. Community amenities feature Rockefeller Park, saline pools and spas, pickle ball court, tree-lined park and green space, a 2.2-acre Central Park, 8,000 Sq Ft club house with fitness and event center. Located close to Newport Beach, beaches, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Tribeca have any available units?
190 Tribeca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 190 Tribeca have?
Some of 190 Tribeca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Tribeca currently offering any rent specials?
190 Tribeca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Tribeca pet-friendly?
No, 190 Tribeca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 190 Tribeca offer parking?
Yes, 190 Tribeca offers parking.
Does 190 Tribeca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Tribeca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Tribeca have a pool?
Yes, 190 Tribeca has a pool.
Does 190 Tribeca have accessible units?
No, 190 Tribeca does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Tribeca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Tribeca has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Tribeca have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Tribeca does not have units with air conditioning.
