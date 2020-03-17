190 Tribeca

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage internet access new construction

BRAND NEW!!! Never been lived in stunning contemporary gem situated in the heart of Irvine Business Center is designed for the enjoyment of the upscale elevated modern urban lifestyle!!! Newly completed in April, 2019, this luxury single level flat with alluring open layout offers bright and sprawling space plus an outdoor deck. A Great Room enhances private enjoyment and entertaining! Two spacious bedrooms features private bathrooms. The master suite boasts a lavish master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. This unique energy efficient smart-home with over 1900+Sq Ft of living space features premium designer upgrades through out. Gourmet-inspired kitchen showcases an over-sized center island, white cabinets with quartz counter tops, GE stainless-steel refrigerator with ice dispenser, professional stainless steel 6-burner & griddle gas range cook-top, hood, oven and dishwasher. Other highlights are custom paint, designer flooring and tiles, designer window coverings, rocker light switches, Honeywell Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostats, walk-in closets, GE side by side washer and dryer in enclosed laundry area and private over-sized 2 bay garage with storage space accessible by elevator. Community amenities feature Rockefeller Park, saline pools and spas, pickle ball court, tree-lined park and green space, a 2.2-acre Central Park, 8,000 Sq Ft club house with fitness and event center. Located close to Newport Beach, beaches, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport.