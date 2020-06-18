All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

190 ROSE ARCH

190 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Location

190 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful premium lot home with a view of green belt all around. Sun revolves around this home in a way that is almost always light and bright. This especially high ceiling Acacia open floor plan 2 has lots of windows with absolute privacy. All bedrooms are upstairs. The private balcony off of the great room is an excellent way to get fresh air or BBQ outside. Attached 2 car garages. This end-unit home features 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1297 Sq Ft of living space. The large gourmet kitchen which opens up to the family room includes beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. This end-unite home features beautiful custom window coverings, upstairs laundry room, and recessed lighting throughout. Enjoy the top-notch resort style community amenities such as sparkling lap pools, tot lots, shaded structures, numerous parks, and various BBQ/picnic areas. You are only a walking distance away from excellent Cypress Village Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 ROSE ARCH have any available units?
190 ROSE ARCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 190 ROSE ARCH have?
Some of 190 ROSE ARCH's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 ROSE ARCH currently offering any rent specials?
190 ROSE ARCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 ROSE ARCH pet-friendly?
No, 190 ROSE ARCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 190 ROSE ARCH offer parking?
Yes, 190 ROSE ARCH offers parking.
Does 190 ROSE ARCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 ROSE ARCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 ROSE ARCH have a pool?
Yes, 190 ROSE ARCH has a pool.
Does 190 ROSE ARCH have accessible units?
No, 190 ROSE ARCH does not have accessible units.
Does 190 ROSE ARCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 ROSE ARCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 ROSE ARCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 ROSE ARCH does not have units with air conditioning.
