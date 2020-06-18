190 ROSE ARCH

Amenities

Beautiful premium lot home with a view of green belt all around. Sun revolves around this home in a way that is almost always light and bright. This especially high ceiling Acacia open floor plan 2 has lots of windows with absolute privacy. All bedrooms are upstairs. The private balcony off of the great room is an excellent way to get fresh air or BBQ outside. Attached 2 car garages. This end-unit home features 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1297 Sq Ft of living space. The large gourmet kitchen which opens up to the family room includes beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. This end-unite home features beautiful custom window coverings, upstairs laundry room, and recessed lighting throughout. Enjoy the top-notch resort style community amenities such as sparkling lap pools, tot lots, shaded structures, numerous parks, and various BBQ/picnic areas. You are only a walking distance away from excellent Cypress Village Elementary