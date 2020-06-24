All apartments in Irvine
19 Woodhaven Ln
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

19 Woodhaven Ln

19 Woodhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19 Woodhaven Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newly Remolded Beautiful Single Family Home in a Guard Gated Community PRICE REDUCED!!! - Located in the 24 hours gated area of Trailwood this home features hardwood floors, wood shutters, and crown molding throughout. The formal living and dining rooms greet you as you enter. The modified entry to the first-floor bedroom suite has no steps! The eat-in kitchen has direct access to the garage and features a large island with room for bar stools plus plenty of room for a table and chairs. There are two pantry's, pull out drawers in all base cabinets and double ovens plus a microwave. The family room fireplace features a custom surround and mantle. It opens to the very private backyard that includes a raised planter, large patio, and spa with waterfall. The master suite has a large bedroom and bath with a soaker tub and a walk-in shower. There are clothes shut directly to the laundry room below. The master closet is cedar lined. All the closets in the home have Elfa closet organizers. A bonus room separates the other two bedrooms upstairs. There is ample storage in the home and over 30 feet of built-in storage cabinets in the finished tandem garage. The property includes a Beam central vacuum, security system and hidden screens on all but the front door. There are two association pools and public tennis courts within easy walking distance.

(RLNE4258290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Woodhaven Ln have any available units?
19 Woodhaven Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Woodhaven Ln have?
Some of 19 Woodhaven Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Woodhaven Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19 Woodhaven Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Woodhaven Ln pet-friendly?
No, 19 Woodhaven Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Woodhaven Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19 Woodhaven Ln offers parking.
Does 19 Woodhaven Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Woodhaven Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Woodhaven Ln have a pool?
Yes, 19 Woodhaven Ln has a pool.
Does 19 Woodhaven Ln have accessible units?
No, 19 Woodhaven Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Woodhaven Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Woodhaven Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Woodhaven Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Woodhaven Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
