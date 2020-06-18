All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:19 AM

19 Heathergreen

19 Heathergreen · (949) 285-7818
Location

19 Heathergreen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 65 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the prestigious Parkview community of Woodbridge, this impeccable residence is a highly sought-after floor plan with 3 Bedrooms with all bedrooms upstairs. Venture inside the home & find a spacious great room featuring a warm & intimate setting with fireplace. This amazing home offers wonderful indoor-outdoor living, perfect for relaxing & entertaining guests. Entertain guests year-round on the patio or inside the spacious family room. Other upgrades: Luxurious upgraded flooring, quartz counter tops, and custom window coverings. Bright with sunlight shining through every window, this residence is perfect and within a short stroll to the lake and amenities. Within minutes of the award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District. *** This property has 2 car attached garage with direct access.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Heathergreen have any available units?
19 Heathergreen has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Heathergreen have?
Some of 19 Heathergreen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Heathergreen currently offering any rent specials?
19 Heathergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Heathergreen pet-friendly?
No, 19 Heathergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Heathergreen offer parking?
Yes, 19 Heathergreen does offer parking.
Does 19 Heathergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Heathergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Heathergreen have a pool?
No, 19 Heathergreen does not have a pool.
Does 19 Heathergreen have accessible units?
No, 19 Heathergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Heathergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Heathergreen has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Heathergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Heathergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
