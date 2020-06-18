19 Heathergreen

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In the prestigious Parkview community of Woodbridge, this impeccable residence is a highly sought-after floor plan with 3 Bedrooms with all bedrooms upstairs. Venture inside the home & find a spacious great room featuring a warm & intimate setting with fireplace. This amazing home offers wonderful indoor-outdoor living, perfect for relaxing & entertaining guests. Entertain guests year-round on the patio or inside the spacious family room. Other upgrades: Luxurious upgraded flooring, quartz counter tops, and custom window coverings. Bright with sunlight shining through every window, this residence is perfect and within a short stroll to the lake and amenities. Within minutes of the award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District. *** This property has 2 car attached garage with direct access.***