187 Wild Lilac

Highly Desired Family Floor Plan Located In One Of The Most Desirable Locations In Woodbury, On A Very Quiet Street. All 3 Bedrooms Are Upstairs, 2.5 Baths and 2 Car Attached Garage. Neutral Color Tile on Main Floor and Upgraded Carpet Upstairs, Custom Plantation Wood Shutters. Gourmet Kitchen with Counter Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, 5 Burners Cooktop. Enjoy Woodbury’s 7 resort style pools and spas, fireplaces and barbecue areas, neighborhood gardens, sand volleyball, basketball courts, tennis court, sport courts. Just walking distances to Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury elementary school. Street parking always free and available. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER , DINING TABLE ARE INCLUDED!