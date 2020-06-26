All apartments in Irvine
187 Wild Lilac
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

187 Wild Lilac

187 Wild Lilac · No Longer Available
Location

187 Wild Lilac, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Highly Desired Family Floor Plan Located In One Of The Most Desirable Locations In Woodbury, On A Very Quiet Street. All 3 Bedrooms Are Upstairs, 2.5 Baths and 2 Car Attached Garage. Neutral Color Tile on Main Floor and Upgraded Carpet Upstairs, Custom Plantation Wood Shutters. Gourmet Kitchen with Counter Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, 5 Burners Cooktop. Enjoy Woodbury’s 7 resort style pools and spas, fireplaces and barbecue areas, neighborhood gardens, sand volleyball, basketball courts, tennis court, sport courts. Just walking distances to Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury elementary school. Street parking always free and available. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER , DINING TABLE ARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Wild Lilac have any available units?
187 Wild Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 187 Wild Lilac have?
Some of 187 Wild Lilac's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Wild Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
187 Wild Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Wild Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 187 Wild Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 187 Wild Lilac offer parking?
Yes, 187 Wild Lilac offers parking.
Does 187 Wild Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 Wild Lilac offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Wild Lilac have a pool?
Yes, 187 Wild Lilac has a pool.
Does 187 Wild Lilac have accessible units?
No, 187 Wild Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Wild Lilac have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Wild Lilac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Wild Lilac have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Wild Lilac does not have units with air conditioning.
