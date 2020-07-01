186 Streamwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Just remodeled interior recently.All brand new refrigerator,dishwasher,oven,hood. Brand new kitchen counter top, brand new sink and brand new garbage disposal, brand new ceiling fan new painting.This 1 bedroom upstairs unit in the community of the Springs as one of the most inexpensive ways to gain within Irvine and reap the benefits of this wonderful city. Enjoy a spacious, separate bedroom with en-suite bathroom away from the generously sized living area. This unit sits on the interior of the community with beautiful views of the lush, serene landscaping. Enjoy the community pool and spa, tennis courts, and Zion Market within walking distance.