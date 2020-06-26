184 ROSE ARCH

Amenities

Cypress Village: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhome, - Cypress Village: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhome, Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS), Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Island, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Laminate Wood Flooring, Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Windows, Balcony With ceiling Fan, Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Stackable Washer & Dryer Included, A/C, Single Attached Garage With Opener, 1 Covered carport, Community Pools, Spas, Kids Pool, Green Belts, Play Grounds, Walking Distance To School, Near 5 Freeways, Shopping Centers, & Much More. HUD NO



PET NO



orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4934309)