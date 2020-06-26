All apartments in Irvine
184 ROSE ARCH
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

184 ROSE ARCH

184 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Location

184 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Cypress Village: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhome, - Cypress Village: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhome, Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS), Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Island, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Laminate Wood Flooring, Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Windows, Balcony With ceiling Fan, Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Stackable Washer & Dryer Included, A/C, Single Attached Garage With Opener, 1 Covered carport, Community Pools, Spas, Kids Pool, Green Belts, Play Grounds, Walking Distance To School, Near 5 Freeways, Shopping Centers, & Much More. HUD NO

PET NO

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 ROSE ARCH have any available units?
184 ROSE ARCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 184 ROSE ARCH have?
Some of 184 ROSE ARCH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 ROSE ARCH currently offering any rent specials?
184 ROSE ARCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 ROSE ARCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 ROSE ARCH is pet friendly.
Does 184 ROSE ARCH offer parking?
Yes, 184 ROSE ARCH offers parking.
Does 184 ROSE ARCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 ROSE ARCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 ROSE ARCH have a pool?
Yes, 184 ROSE ARCH has a pool.
Does 184 ROSE ARCH have accessible units?
No, 184 ROSE ARCH does not have accessible units.
Does 184 ROSE ARCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 ROSE ARCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 184 ROSE ARCH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 184 ROSE ARCH has units with air conditioning.
