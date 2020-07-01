18 Stonebrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Located in 24-hour guard gated Trailwood community in prestigious Northwood Pointe. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Huge loft upstairs perfect for entertainment. Hardwood floor entire house. Very unique, enclosed stir fried kitchen. Three bathrooms all with granite counter top and marble shower room. Plantation shutter through out. BBQ at back yard. Walking distance to Canyon View Elementary School and Northwood High School. Close to Sierra Vista Middle School. Lots of the HOA amenities, Tennis ct, Swimming pool, Baseball field, Volleyball, Basket ball, Hiking trail, Play ground, etc. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Some furnitures included. Small pets ok!