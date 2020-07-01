All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:34 AM

18 Stonebrook

18 Stonebrook · No Longer Available
Location

18 Stonebrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in 24-hour guard gated Trailwood community in prestigious Northwood Pointe. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Huge loft upstairs perfect for entertainment. Hardwood floor entire house. Very unique, enclosed stir fried kitchen. Three bathrooms all with granite counter top and marble shower room. Plantation shutter through out. BBQ at back yard. Walking distance to Canyon View Elementary School and Northwood High School. Close to Sierra Vista Middle School. Lots of the HOA amenities, Tennis ct, Swimming pool, Baseball field, Volleyball, Basket ball, Hiking trail, Play ground, etc. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Some furnitures included. Small pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Stonebrook have any available units?
18 Stonebrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Stonebrook have?
Some of 18 Stonebrook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Stonebrook currently offering any rent specials?
18 Stonebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Stonebrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Stonebrook is pet friendly.
Does 18 Stonebrook offer parking?
No, 18 Stonebrook does not offer parking.
Does 18 Stonebrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Stonebrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Stonebrook have a pool?
Yes, 18 Stonebrook has a pool.
Does 18 Stonebrook have accessible units?
No, 18 Stonebrook does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Stonebrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Stonebrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Stonebrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Stonebrook does not have units with air conditioning.

