177 Oceano

New home in the upscale 24 hours guard gated community of Reserve in Orchard Hills. This 2,137 SQ FT Vivo Plan 3 detached home features Formal Spanish architecture, with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a Gourmet Kitchen adjacent to an expansive Great Room which is further enhanced by the included panoramic stacking sliders, resulting in increased opportunities for sunlight, fresh air and entertainment. Many builder's upgrades throughout this beautiful home. Bright with sunlight through every window inside this home. Corner lot with extra large outdoor backyard for the family enjoyment. Brand new washer/dryer and refrigerator are also included in this home. Direct access 2 car attached garage. Home is in walking distance to award winning schools, the private resort style community parks, pools, basketball, tennis, playgrounds and so much more. For more information, please text or call Zarina at 714-747-9628.