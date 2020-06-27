All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

177 Oceano

177 Oceano
Location

177 Oceano, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
New home in the upscale 24 hours guard gated community of Reserve in Orchard Hills. This 2,137 SQ FT Vivo Plan 3 detached home features Formal Spanish architecture, with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a Gourmet Kitchen adjacent to an expansive Great Room which is further enhanced by the included panoramic stacking sliders, resulting in increased opportunities for sunlight, fresh air and entertainment. Many builder's upgrades throughout this beautiful home. Bright with sunlight through every window inside this home. Corner lot with extra large outdoor backyard for the family enjoyment. Brand new washer/dryer and refrigerator are also included in this home. Direct access 2 car attached garage. Home is in walking distance to award winning schools, the private resort style community parks, pools, basketball, tennis, playgrounds and so much more. For more information, please text or call Zarina at 714-747-9628.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Oceano have any available units?
177 Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 177 Oceano have?
Some of 177 Oceano's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
177 Oceano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Oceano pet-friendly?
No, 177 Oceano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 177 Oceano offer parking?
Yes, 177 Oceano offers parking.
Does 177 Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Oceano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Oceano have a pool?
Yes, 177 Oceano has a pool.
Does 177 Oceano have accessible units?
No, 177 Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Oceano have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Oceano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Oceano have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Oceano does not have units with air conditioning.
