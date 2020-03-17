All apartments in Irvine
Location

177 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This stylish newer home is located in Great Park Community, Irvine. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The floor plan is one of the most popular ones in the neighborhood. Enjoy maximum of privacy with modern interiors design: second-floor is the living room opens to kitchen/family with a center island, granite countertop with full backsplash, stainless steel sinks, stainless built-In appliances, ceiling fan with a light in the living room, upgraded master bathroom, master closet, laminate wood floor throughout except tile floor at the kitchen area. One bedroom and one bathroom with a walk-in shower at the main level, the third floor has two bedrooms including a master en-suite which has a walk-in shower and another en-suite with full bathroom. Two-car garage with epoxy floor, also build in two power outlets for your Teslas! Award-winning Irvine Unified new Cadence Park school and Potorla High. Minutes from world-class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance. The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenient lifestyle of SoCal: 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 9 miles to UC-Irvine, South Coast Plaza and John Wayne Airport (SNA). The famous Newport Beach and Laguna Beach are also only minutes of traffic away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Magnet have any available units?
177 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 177 Magnet have?
Some of 177 Magnet's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
177 Magnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Magnet pet-friendly?
No, 177 Magnet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 177 Magnet offer parking?
Yes, 177 Magnet offers parking.
Does 177 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 177 Magnet has a pool.
Does 177 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 177 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 Magnet has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.
