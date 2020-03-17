177 Magnet

Amenities
This stylish newer home is located in Great Park Community, Irvine. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The floor plan is one of the most popular ones in the neighborhood. Enjoy maximum of privacy with modern interiors design: second-floor is the living room opens to kitchen/family with a center island, granite countertop with full backsplash, stainless steel sinks, stainless built-In appliances, ceiling fan with a light in the living room, upgraded master bathroom, master closet, laminate wood floor throughout except tile floor at the kitchen area. One bedroom and one bathroom with a walk-in shower at the main level, the third floor has two bedrooms including a master en-suite which has a walk-in shower and another en-suite with full bathroom. Two-car garage with epoxy floor, also build in two power outlets for your Teslas! Award-winning Irvine Unified new Cadence Park school and Potorla High. Minutes from world-class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance. The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenient lifestyle of SoCal: 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 9 miles to UC-Irvine, South Coast Plaza and John Wayne Airport (SNA). The famous Newport Beach and Laguna Beach are also only minutes of traffic away.