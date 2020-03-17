177 Magnet

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

This stylish newer home is located in Great Park Community, Irvine. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The floor plan is one of the most popular ones in the neighborhood. Enjoy maximum of privacy with modern interiors design: second-floor is the living room opens to kitchen/family with a center island, granite countertop with full backsplash, stainless steel sinks, stainless built-In appliances, ceiling fan with a light in the living room, upgraded master bathroom, master closet, laminate wood floor throughout except tile floor at the kitchen area. One bedroom and one bathroom with a walk-in shower at the main level, the third floor has two bedrooms including a master en-suite which has a walk-in shower and another en-suite with full bathroom. Two-car garage with epoxy floor, also build in two power outlets for your Teslas! Award-winning Irvine Unified new Cadence Park school and Potorla High. Minutes from world-class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance. The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenient lifestyle of SoCal: 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 9 miles to UC-Irvine, South Coast Plaza and John Wayne Airport (SNA). The famous Newport Beach and Laguna Beach are also only minutes of traffic away.