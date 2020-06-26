All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

17311 Peach

17311 Peach · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

17311 Peach, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the University Park area of Irvine, this wonderful two-bedroom home is close to shopping, Tanaka Farms & the Strawberry Farms golf club. Perfect location for commuters, with the I-405 only 5 minutes away. Along a beautiful tree-lined street, this home has a warm & welcoming gated courtyard that would be perfect as an outdoor living space. Upon entering you will notice the high vaulted living room ceiling, new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint & brick gas fireplace. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home to enhance privacy, each with their own bathroom access.
The large kitchen has an included refrigerator, ample cabinet & counter space with plenty of room to add a large table for dining. Glass sliding doors in the kitchen lead to your rear patio, extending the living space. The master bedroom has double sliding closets along with a private bathroom w/standing shower. The home is also complimented with a private access two-car garage that features hook-ups for washer & dryer. Within walking distance you will find the main clubhouse, pool & spa area. Don't miss out on this great home that is close to everything Irvine has to offer!
To apply- https://apply.link/2OLR2pF
Presented by Nolan Raffanello
Homes By Nolan #02029382
949-769-1204

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17311 Peach have any available units?
17311 Peach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17311 Peach have?
Some of 17311 Peach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17311 Peach currently offering any rent specials?
17311 Peach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17311 Peach pet-friendly?
No, 17311 Peach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17311 Peach offer parking?
Yes, 17311 Peach offers parking.
Does 17311 Peach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17311 Peach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17311 Peach have a pool?
Yes, 17311 Peach has a pool.
Does 17311 Peach have accessible units?
No, 17311 Peach does not have accessible units.
Does 17311 Peach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17311 Peach has units with dishwashers.
Does 17311 Peach have units with air conditioning?
No, 17311 Peach does not have units with air conditioning.
