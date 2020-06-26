17311 Peach

Amenities

Located in the University Park area of Irvine, this wonderful two-bedroom home is close to shopping, Tanaka Farms & the Strawberry Farms golf club. Perfect location for commuters, with the I-405 only 5 minutes away. Along a beautiful tree-lined street, this home has a warm & welcoming gated courtyard that would be perfect as an outdoor living space. Upon entering you will notice the high vaulted living room ceiling, new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint & brick gas fireplace. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home to enhance privacy, each with their own bathroom access.

The large kitchen has an included refrigerator, ample cabinet & counter space with plenty of room to add a large table for dining. Glass sliding doors in the kitchen lead to your rear patio, extending the living space. The master bedroom has double sliding closets along with a private bathroom w/standing shower. The home is also complimented with a private access two-car garage that features hook-ups for washer & dryer. Within walking distance you will find the main clubhouse, pool & spa area. Don't miss out on this great home that is close to everything Irvine has to offer!

To apply- https://apply.link/2OLR2pF

Presented by Nolan Raffanello

Homes By Nolan #02029382

949-769-1204