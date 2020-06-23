172 Willowbend

Amenities

University Park gem located in the highly sought after Parkside Willowbend community. Built in 2013 by William Lyon in a private enclave of only 58 homes on the park side. Boasting the largest floor plan of approximately 2,630 sq feet this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a spacious great room, dining area and bonus room. A chefs delight, gourmet kitchen is adorned with a large granite island and stainless steel appliances. A haven for relaxation the homes decadent master suite includes a generous walk-in closet and master bathroom appointed with dual vanity sinks and a massive shower. Perfect for entertaining the backyard boasts a dining area and garden. Walking distance to award-winning University Park Elementary and Rancho San Joaquin Middle school and minutes away from University High School. Community amenities include a lovely playground, olympic size pool & spa, lighted tennis courts and picnic barbecue area. Ideally located nearby Strawberry Farms Golf Club, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. Note that the owner will consider staying and renting 3 of the 4 bedrooms at a reduced rate for the right tenants. Owner prefers to lease it out furnished but is open to unfurnished as well.