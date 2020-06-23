All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

172 Willowbend

172 Willowbend · No Longer Available
Location

172 Willowbend, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
University Park gem located in the highly sought after Parkside Willowbend community. Built in 2013 by William Lyon in a private enclave of only 58 homes on the park side. Boasting the largest floor plan of approximately 2,630 sq feet this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a spacious great room, dining area and bonus room. A chefs delight, gourmet kitchen is adorned with a large granite island and stainless steel appliances. A haven for relaxation the homes decadent master suite includes a generous walk-in closet and master bathroom appointed with dual vanity sinks and a massive shower. Perfect for entertaining the backyard boasts a dining area and garden. Walking distance to award-winning University Park Elementary and Rancho San Joaquin Middle school and minutes away from University High School. Community amenities include a lovely playground, olympic size pool & spa, lighted tennis courts and picnic barbecue area. Ideally located nearby Strawberry Farms Golf Club, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. Note that the owner will consider staying and renting 3 of the 4 bedrooms at a reduced rate for the right tenants. Owner prefers to lease it out furnished but is open to unfurnished as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Willowbend have any available units?
172 Willowbend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 172 Willowbend have?
Some of 172 Willowbend's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Willowbend currently offering any rent specials?
172 Willowbend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Willowbend pet-friendly?
No, 172 Willowbend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 172 Willowbend offer parking?
No, 172 Willowbend does not offer parking.
Does 172 Willowbend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Willowbend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Willowbend have a pool?
Yes, 172 Willowbend has a pool.
Does 172 Willowbend have accessible units?
No, 172 Willowbend does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Willowbend have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Willowbend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Willowbend have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Willowbend does not have units with air conditioning.
