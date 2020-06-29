All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 172 Groveland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
172 Groveland
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:49 PM

172 Groveland

172 Groveland · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

172 Groveland, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Light and bright lovely detached condo. Upon entering there is a room downstairs with a half bath that can have many uses, such as an office, playroom or a study room to name a few. Going upstairs you enter into an open Kitchen and Family Room. The wood floors and neighborhood views through the treetops are quite delightful up here. The appliances include a gas stove and a stainless refrigerator. The Kitchen also offers both a newer disposal and newer faucet at the sink. Directly over the sink is a window which is always nice. The two almost equally sized bedrooms are looking really inviting with their almost brand new carpeting. Lots of windows shower these rooms with an abundance of light. The bathroom offers a shower over the tub which has just been recently refinished so it is like brand new. A light tube in the ceiling allows the light to just flow in! There is an attached garage with side by side parking for your convenience. Washer and Dryer are included and only one year old. This condo is located about half a block from the main pool area so is super close. Also within walking distance is the Woodbury Center with its grocery stores, restaurants, and specialty stores and the Woodbury Elementary School. Woodbury offers a number of pools, parks and sports courts for your use. It is also located next to the Trail so you can have easy access to it. It is a great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Groveland have any available units?
172 Groveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 172 Groveland have?
Some of 172 Groveland's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Groveland currently offering any rent specials?
172 Groveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Groveland pet-friendly?
No, 172 Groveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 172 Groveland offer parking?
Yes, 172 Groveland offers parking.
Does 172 Groveland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Groveland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Groveland have a pool?
Yes, 172 Groveland has a pool.
Does 172 Groveland have accessible units?
No, 172 Groveland does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Groveland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Groveland has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Groveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Groveland does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology