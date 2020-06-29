172 Groveland

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light and bright lovely detached condo. Upon entering there is a room downstairs with a half bath that can have many uses, such as an office, playroom or a study room to name a few. Going upstairs you enter into an open Kitchen and Family Room. The wood floors and neighborhood views through the treetops are quite delightful up here. The appliances include a gas stove and a stainless refrigerator. The Kitchen also offers both a newer disposal and newer faucet at the sink. Directly over the sink is a window which is always nice. The two almost equally sized bedrooms are looking really inviting with their almost brand new carpeting. Lots of windows shower these rooms with an abundance of light. The bathroom offers a shower over the tub which has just been recently refinished so it is like brand new. A light tube in the ceiling allows the light to just flow in! There is an attached garage with side by side parking for your convenience. Washer and Dryer are included and only one year old. This condo is located about half a block from the main pool area so is super close. Also within walking distance is the Woodbury Center with its grocery stores, restaurants, and specialty stores and the Woodbury Elementary School. Woodbury offers a number of pools, parks and sports courts for your use. It is also located next to the Trail so you can have easy access to it. It is a great place to live!