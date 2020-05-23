All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17 OXFORD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17 OXFORD
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

17 OXFORD

17 Oxford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Turnkey 2-Bedroom 2-Story Townhome in University Town Center's Columbia Square. Brand new kitchen with sleek quartz countertop, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel kitchen sink. Gorgeous chase wood flooring throughout. Light and bright southern exposures with open views. Faces onto Oxford Street for ease of Street Parking. Also comes with a 2-Space Carport very close to the townhome. Within award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary, University High School and across from prestigious UC Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 OXFORD have any available units?
17 OXFORD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 OXFORD have?
Some of 17 OXFORD's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 OXFORD currently offering any rent specials?
17 OXFORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 OXFORD pet-friendly?
No, 17 OXFORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 OXFORD offer parking?
Yes, 17 OXFORD offers parking.
Does 17 OXFORD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 OXFORD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 OXFORD have a pool?
No, 17 OXFORD does not have a pool.
Does 17 OXFORD have accessible units?
No, 17 OXFORD does not have accessible units.
Does 17 OXFORD have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 OXFORD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 OXFORD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 OXFORD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology