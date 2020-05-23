Amenities

Turnkey 2-Bedroom 2-Story Townhome in University Town Center's Columbia Square. Brand new kitchen with sleek quartz countertop, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel kitchen sink. Gorgeous chase wood flooring throughout. Light and bright southern exposures with open views. Faces onto Oxford Street for ease of Street Parking. Also comes with a 2-Space Carport very close to the townhome. Within award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary, University High School and across from prestigious UC Irvine.