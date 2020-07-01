All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17 Heritage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17 Heritage
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

17 Heritage

17 Heritage · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17 Heritage, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

recently renovated
business center
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
Welcome to this exquisite 3 bed, 2 baths condo in the heart of Irvine. Move in today & enjoy the great schools & this centrally located condo with all the beautiful amenities Irvine has to offer. This property has been just renovated with new carpet on the 2nd floor, fresh paint through out the house & new window shutters. Priced very competitively for a quick move in. Enjoy an open floor plan, with plenty of natural light all through out this 2 story condo. Close to UCI & IVC colleges. The school district is Irvine Unified so schools are top-notch, plus one enjoys convenient access to many convenient entertainment centers, great shopping, dining, and much more. The on/off-ramps to Interstate 5 are only minutes away, as is Irvine Spectrum and Irvine Business Center. Don't miss out on this beautiful home as it will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Heritage have any available units?
17 Heritage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 17 Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
17 Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Heritage pet-friendly?
No, 17 Heritage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Heritage offer parking?
No, 17 Heritage does not offer parking.
Does 17 Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Heritage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Heritage have a pool?
No, 17 Heritage does not have a pool.
Does 17 Heritage have accessible units?
No, 17 Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Heritage have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Heritage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Heritage have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Heritage does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology