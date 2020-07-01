17 Heritage

Amenities

Welcome to this exquisite 3 bed, 2 baths condo in the heart of Irvine. Move in today & enjoy the great schools & this centrally located condo with all the beautiful amenities Irvine has to offer. This property has been just renovated with new carpet on the 2nd floor, fresh paint through out the house & new window shutters. Priced very competitively for a quick move in. Enjoy an open floor plan, with plenty of natural light all through out this 2 story condo. Close to UCI & IVC colleges. The school district is Irvine Unified so schools are top-notch, plus one enjoys convenient access to many convenient entertainment centers, great shopping, dining, and much more. The on/off-ramps to Interstate 5 are only minutes away, as is Irvine Spectrum and Irvine Business Center. Don't miss out on this beautiful home as it will go quickly!