Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

17 Festivo

17 Festivo · No Longer Available
Location

17 Festivo, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely Gorgeous Westpark home, just steps away from the Plaza Vista Elementary and Middle School. Formal living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, huge family room, 4 bedrooms (one is an office/den), 3 full bathrooms, laundry room, three-car garage with built-ins. This home is truly upgraded throughout! Absolutely stunning! Must see to appreciate the dramatic ceilings, gorgeous banister, elegant chandeliers, customer drapes in every room, stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinetry, hard-wood and designer tile floors, stone showers, granite counter tops, tall baseboards and the list goes on. Pictures truly do no justice!!! Enjoy the Westpark amenities, such as pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court, tot lots. Close to the I5 and I405, shopping, restaurants and entertainment galore. Truly the perfect home for your family! Must see to appreciate! Contact Judy Cruz at (949)533-6199.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Festivo have any available units?
17 Festivo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Festivo have?
Some of 17 Festivo's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Festivo currently offering any rent specials?
17 Festivo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Festivo pet-friendly?
No, 17 Festivo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Festivo offer parking?
Yes, 17 Festivo offers parking.
Does 17 Festivo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Festivo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Festivo have a pool?
Yes, 17 Festivo has a pool.
Does 17 Festivo have accessible units?
No, 17 Festivo does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Festivo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Festivo has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Festivo have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Festivo does not have units with air conditioning.
