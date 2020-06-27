17 Festivo

Amenities

Absolutely Gorgeous Westpark home, just steps away from the Plaza Vista Elementary and Middle School. Formal living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, huge family room, 4 bedrooms (one is an office/den), 3 full bathrooms, laundry room, three-car garage with built-ins. This home is truly upgraded throughout! Absolutely stunning! Must see to appreciate the dramatic ceilings, gorgeous banister, elegant chandeliers, customer drapes in every room, stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinetry, hard-wood and designer tile floors, stone showers, granite counter tops, tall baseboards and the list goes on. Pictures truly do no justice!!! Enjoy the Westpark amenities, such as pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court, tot lots. Close to the I5 and I405, shopping, restaurants and entertainment galore. Truly the perfect home for your family! Must see to appreciate! Contact Judy Cruz at (949)533-6199.