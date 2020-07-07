17 Del Perlatto.

Amenities

Open, bright, and spacious Westpark single family residence with full size driveway. Upgrades included: fresh paint throughout , brand new stainless steel appliances, tile flooring on entire first floor, new carpet on second floor, updated baths, hi-ceiling, spacious back yard with Spa and complete privacy (does not back to any other home). Granite counters, bay window in the kitchen overlooks backyard, recessed lighting, and skylights. Washer, Dryer, Brand new stainless steel refrigerator are all included. Enjoy Westpark Amenities, Tennis Courts, pools, Spas, and extensive parks. Top Irvine schools, University High! conveniently located in South of Westpark, a few minutes to FWY 405 and Shops.