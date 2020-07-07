All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 24 2019

17 Del Perlatto

17 Del Perlatto · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

17 Del Perlatto, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Open, bright, and spacious Westpark single family residence with full size driveway. Upgrades included: fresh paint throughout , brand new stainless steel appliances, tile flooring on entire first floor, new carpet on second floor, updated baths, hi-ceiling, spacious back yard with Spa and complete privacy (does not back to any other home). Granite counters, bay window in the kitchen overlooks backyard, recessed lighting, and skylights. Washer, Dryer, Brand new stainless steel refrigerator are all included. Enjoy Westpark Amenities, Tennis Courts, pools, Spas, and extensive parks. Top Irvine schools, University High! conveniently located in South of Westpark, a few minutes to FWY 405 and Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17 Del Perlatto have any available units?
17 Del Perlatto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Del Perlatto have?
Some of 17 Del Perlatto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Del Perlatto currently offering any rent specials?
17 Del Perlatto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Del Perlatto pet-friendly?
No, 17 Del Perlatto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Del Perlatto offer parking?
Yes, 17 Del Perlatto offers parking.
Does 17 Del Perlatto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Del Perlatto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Del Perlatto have a pool?
Yes, 17 Del Perlatto has a pool.
Does 17 Del Perlatto have accessible units?
No, 17 Del Perlatto does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Del Perlatto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Del Perlatto has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Del Perlatto have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Del Perlatto does not have units with air conditioning.

