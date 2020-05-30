17 Brockton

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors tennis court refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

Northwood Pointe Irvine in 24 hour gated Lexington. 5 bedrooms 3 bathroom with one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. Hardwood floors at downstairs; With Refrigerator, washer/dryer and water softener; Cathedral ceiling; plantation shutters and extra large corner lot yard. Less than 100 yards to award winning Irvine Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High Schools and Montessori preschool. Lease includes Citrus Glen Tennis Center, Meadwood swimming facility and access to Hicks Canyon Hiking Trail.